Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kirby posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 222.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

