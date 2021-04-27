Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.41

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and traded as low as $19.04. Kirin shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 18,655 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

