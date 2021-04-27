Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.18.

TSE:KL traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.59. 468,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,117. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

