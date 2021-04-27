KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

