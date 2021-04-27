KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 14,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,871. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

