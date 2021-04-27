KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

