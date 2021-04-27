Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66.37 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and approximately $66.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,555,572,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,420,911 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

