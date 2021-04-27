Kleros 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.98 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $108.38 million and $3.98 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $752.78 or 0.01357250 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

