Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SKB stock opened at €24.00 ($28.24) on Tuesday. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €16.03 ($18.86) and a 52-week high of €27.46 ($32.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

