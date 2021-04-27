Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $342.48 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004996 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $342.48 million and approximately $28.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.00424505 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00165544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00228332 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,510,359 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

