Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHIA. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.