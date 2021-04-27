Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.