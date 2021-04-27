Kraton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,390 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 273,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kraton by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 307,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRA traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Kraton has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

