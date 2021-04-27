Krios (GIG) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Krios has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00207431 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.