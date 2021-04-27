Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $26.30. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

