Kuai Token (KT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $19.17 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

