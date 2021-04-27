Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 10,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

