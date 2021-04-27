Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 7,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

