Kurt R. Weise Sells 2,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 34,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,341. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.