Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 12,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,834. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

