L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.47 million. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

