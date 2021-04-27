L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $16.53. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 100,254 shares trading hands.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.47 million. On average, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.