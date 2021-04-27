L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 31.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $262,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $34,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $62,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.