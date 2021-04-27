L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

