L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

