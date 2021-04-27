L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 354.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

