L3Harris Technologies (LHX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

