Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.14.
TSE:LIF traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,928. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
