Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.14.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE:LIF traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,928. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.