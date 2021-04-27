LABS Group (LABS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $30.15 million and $2.17 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

