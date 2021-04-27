LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCMLY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 33,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,369. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

