Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 65 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 65 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 62.49.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

