Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $643.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.87 and a 200 day moving average of $507.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

