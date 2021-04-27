Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.