Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $188.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

