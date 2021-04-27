Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $630,989.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

