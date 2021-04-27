Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,696. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

