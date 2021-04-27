Larry B. Cutlip Sells 18,553 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 5,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,242. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

