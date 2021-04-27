Lars Letonoff Sells 252,825 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KNBE stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 753,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,973. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
About KnowBe4
