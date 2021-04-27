Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) Quiet Period To End on May 4th

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of LVTX opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.