LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.17

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.17 and last traded at $153.81, with a volume of 1678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

