Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $413,924.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

