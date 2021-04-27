Leadcoin Price Tops $0.0003 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $219,162.42 and $282.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin (CRYPTO:LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

