LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0.4% Higher

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.31. 5,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,834.65.

