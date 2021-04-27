Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

NYSE LEA opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $196.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lear by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 150.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

