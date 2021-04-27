Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $21.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $262.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

