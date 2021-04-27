LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

Shares of FRA LEG traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €116.50 ($137.06). 92,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.58.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

