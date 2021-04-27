Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

LGGNY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

