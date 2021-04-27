Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

