Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

