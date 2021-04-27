Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15-6.45 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

