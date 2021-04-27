Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $67,458.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.